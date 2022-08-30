xWIN Finance (XWIN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.18 Million

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $3.18 million and $327,404.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xWIN Finance alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00028480 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000266 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083121 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,935,126 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xWIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xWIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xWIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xWIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xWIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.