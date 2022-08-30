Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.64.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $409,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $992,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4,321.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

