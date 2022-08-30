Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $63,156.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
