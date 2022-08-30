Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $63,156.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

