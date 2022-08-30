YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Tops $0.0000

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $114.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

