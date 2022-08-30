ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($24.90). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

