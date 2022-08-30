Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

