Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.88. 106,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $348.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

