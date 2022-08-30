Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

ZUO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

