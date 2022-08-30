Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 18,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Zuora has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zuora by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Zuora by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Zuora by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

