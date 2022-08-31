1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 5%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 14,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 530,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $547.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 703.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

