104,000 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

