11,400 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPB. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,441,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,013,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $415.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

