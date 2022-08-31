11,596 Shares in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Triton International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.95 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 43.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.54%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

