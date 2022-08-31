124,200 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,125 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
MultiPlan Price Performance
MPLN opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of -0.06.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter.
MultiPlan Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.