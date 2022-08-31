13,172 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAX. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 692,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,990.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,815 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

