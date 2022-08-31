1,768,064 Shares in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,768,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Skillsoft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 12,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,448. Skillsoft Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

