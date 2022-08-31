1irstcoin Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and $4,351.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00155285 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

