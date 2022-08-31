1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,991 shares of company stock valued at $256,099 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
DIBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,226. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
Read More
