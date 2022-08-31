1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $93,632.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,991 shares of company stock valued at $256,099 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 825,434 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIBS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,226. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $261.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.