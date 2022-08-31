2,241 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

