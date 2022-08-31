29,740 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golar LNG Profile

Several analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.