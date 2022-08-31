2,994 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,904. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Barclays raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

