3,300 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

