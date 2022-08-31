4,700 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,187,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 60.7% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 765.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

