504 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $429,797,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,829,000 after purchasing an additional 217,744 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $409.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.