5,592 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

