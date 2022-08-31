7,500 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Avis Budget Group makes up about 1.6% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

