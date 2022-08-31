Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

