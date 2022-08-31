AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.10. 109,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

