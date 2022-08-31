Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $27.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $756.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

