abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 2,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,601. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 74.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

