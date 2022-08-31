abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. 2,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,601. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
