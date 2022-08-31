Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Trading Down 4.1%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.84. 5,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABST. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -52.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 78.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Further Reading

