AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

AC Immune Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 13.28. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

