Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,898 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

