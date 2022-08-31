Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,421 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

