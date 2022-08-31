Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,075,445 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 672.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075,445 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

