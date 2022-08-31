Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 385.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,134 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Seagate Technology worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

