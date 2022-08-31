Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,457 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $1,437,160 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.