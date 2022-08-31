Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $30.05 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 937,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $30,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.