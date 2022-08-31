Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $32,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

ABC opened at $145.43 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

