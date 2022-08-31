Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,930,000 after buying an additional 162,978 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 127,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

