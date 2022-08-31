Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 120,509 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of SCHN opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.