Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 135.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.09. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

FLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

