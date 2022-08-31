ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

