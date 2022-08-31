Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.