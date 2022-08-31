Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.