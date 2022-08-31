Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 6,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.