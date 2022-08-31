Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lifted by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 211,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $10,074,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,010,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.86. 32,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,556. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

