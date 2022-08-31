Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 95,730 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

