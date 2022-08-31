ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 6,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,328,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 224.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 164.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 348.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 825,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 641,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 133.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

