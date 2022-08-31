Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 5.4%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 11,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,168,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $13,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adecoagro by 623.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $9,171,000. Finally, Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $12,080,000.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

