Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 5.4%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 11,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,168,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.