Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AMD traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,511,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

